Mexico's finance minister says delay in central bank law "correct measure"

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday the decision by lawmakers to delay debating a controversial new central bank law was a “correct measure”.

Herrera said on Twitter the delay offers a chance for a deeper and more technical debate about a law that Mexico’s central bank and some lawmakers within the ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) have strongly opposed. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Cassandra Garrison)