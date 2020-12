MEXICO CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had delayed naming his nominee for a new central bank board member until Monday.

Lopez Obrador, who has said the new member will be a woman, previously planned to announce on Friday the replacement for Javier Guzman, known as one of Mexican central bank’s more hawkish board members. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)