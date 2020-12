MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A new Mexican deputy central bank governor will be announced on Friday and will be a woman, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, in an effort to diversify what is currently a male-dominated lineup on the bank’s governing body.

Lopez Obrador spoke at his regular morning news conference on Thursday.