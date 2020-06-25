UPDATE 1-Mexican cenbank slashes key interest rate 50 basis points to 5%

(Adds details on inflation)

MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5% in a unanimous decision by its five board members, citing risks to growth and stable inflation in the short term.

The rate cut was in line with the expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll.

Mexico’s economy has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicting Latin America’s no. 2 economy could shrink by up to 10.5%, its biggest decline since the 1930s.

Banxico, as Mexico’s central bank is known, said “the balance of risks for growth remains significantly biased to the downside.”

The bank said inflation could end up close to its 3% target in 2020, and sees headline inflation for medium and long term relatively stable, but “at levels above 3%”.

But the overall inflation outlook remains “uncertain”, the bank added.