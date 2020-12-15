UPDATE 1-Mexican lawmakers postpone debate of controversial central bank law -sources

(Adds peso’s appreciation, background)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexican lawmakers agreed to delay debating a divisive new central bank law that critics warn could force the bank to buy laundered narcotics proceeds and weaken the bank’s independence, two congressional sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Lawmakers were due to discuss the bill on Tuesday but the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and some members of Congress, including from the ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), had pushed for debate on the proposal to be delayed until Congress begins a new session in February.

The peso currency gained more than 0.5% after Reuters reported the postponement, breaking the 20 pesos per dollar barrier to firm to 19.9 per dollar, from an earlier 20.02.

On Wednesday, the Senate backed the law, causing a wobble in the peso and prompting a stern rebuke from Banxico, business groups and economists who said it could allow money from drug cartels to enter the bank’s reserves.

In a video address over the weekend, Senate leader of MORENA Ricardo Monreal acknowledged that the law he promoted and which would make Banxico buy up foreign cash which banks cannot repatriate, had caused alarm, hinting that Congress might review the polemic bill. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Drazen Jorgic and Bernadette Baum)