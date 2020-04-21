UPDATE 1-Mexico central bank unveils $31 billion stimulus, cuts rates

(Adds comments from Bank of Mexico, background details)

MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Tuesday unveiled around $31 billion in support for the financial system and cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points in the country’s most decisive move yet to help the economy weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of Mexico said it implemented the measures to “foster an orderly behavior of financial markets, strengthen the credit channels and provide liquidity for the sound development of the financial system.”

The central bank’s five-member governing board voted unanimously to lower the overnight interbank interest rate by 50 basis points to 6%.

The liquidity and credit moves will support the functioning of the financial system for up to 750 billion pesos ($30.8 billion), the bank said. Coupled with previously announced measures the support amounts to 3.3% of 2019 gross domestic product (GDP).

Banxico, as the bank is known, forecast that during the first half of 2020 GDP in Latin America’s second largest economy could contract by more than 5% versus the same period the previous year.