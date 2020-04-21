UPDATE 2-Mexican central bank unveils $31 billion stimulus, cuts interest rates

(Adds background, details on economy)

MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank unveiled around $31 billion in support for the financial system and cut borrowing costs on Tuesday in the country’s most decisive move yet to help the economy weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of Mexico said it implemented the measures to “foster an orderly behaviour of financial markets, strengthen the credit channels and provide liquidity for the sound development of the financial system.”

The moves, which included cutting the bank’s benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, were approved in a unanimous vote by the bank’s five-member governing board. The new overnight interbank interest rate stands at 6%.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is facing growing criticism for his reluctance to support businesses and jobs hurt by the coronavirus crisis with more aggressive relief measures.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, said the liquidity and credit moves will support the functioning of the financial system for up to 750 billion pesos ($30.8 billion). Coupled with previously announced measures, the support amounts to 3.3% of last year’s gross domestic product (GDP).

It forecast that during the first half of 2020, GDP in Latin America’s second largest economy could contract by more than 5% versus the same period in the previous year.

Mexico’s Business Coordinating Council, a private sector lobbying group, has warned that without government support the economy risks contracting 7% this year and shedding between 1 million and 1.2 million jobs. In 2019, the economy had already tipped into recession.

Ratings agency Moody’s on Friday downgraded Mexico’s credit rating due to a deteriorating economic outlook, saying the government’s responses had been “insufficient to effectively address both the country’s economic challenges and (state-oil firm) Pemex’s continued financial and operating problems.”