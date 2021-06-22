Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Mexican utility CFE's $16 billion investment plan faces risks -Moody's

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday that Mexican state utility CFE’s investment plan of 326.5 billion pesos ($16.09 billion) through 2026 faces financial and execution risks.

Moody’s said CFE could face reduced access to debt markets in the future due to a lack of clear policies on renewable energies and carbon emissions reductions by the Mexican government and the company.

($1 = 20.2950 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Diego Ore, Adriana Barrera and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese

