MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese banks are providing $600 million in financing for the construction of a new oil refinery at the Mexican port of Dos Bocas in the southeastern state of Tabasco, China’s ambassador to Mexico said on Monday.

The refinery at Dos Bocas is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s flagship infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo Editing by Chris Reese)