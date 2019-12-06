Chinese, Mexican delegations to meet next week to discuss trade, investment

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A high level delegation of Chinese and Mexican business and government representatives are scheduled to meet in Mexico City on Dec. 10 and 11 to discuss trade, foreign investment and cooperation, three people close to the meetings said.

The meetings are set to take place as the United States and China are in the throes of an ongoing trade war, which has made Mexico an increasingly attractive destination for Chinese companies to set up shop. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)