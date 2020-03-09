Company News
Mexican vote on $1 billion Corona brewery in March, president says

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said a public vote will be held on March 21-22 on whether to let U.S. company Constellation Brands Inc open a brewery in northern Mexico.

The more than $1 billion brewery in the border city of Mexicali would produce Corona and Modelo beers. It has been a bone of contention with local protest groups, which argue it will cause water shortages in one of Mexico’s driest regions.

Constellation Brands says the plant is not a risk to water supplies. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Danie)

