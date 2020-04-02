UPDATE 2-Mexican president, U.S. brewer give mixed signals over cancelled brewery

(Adds Constellation Brands statement)

MEXICO CITY, April 1 (Reuters) - Brewer Constellation Brands Inc said on Wednesday it has spoken with Mexican officials over “next steps” for a billion-dollar brewery in northern Mexico, after Mexico’s president said the U.S. company accepted the outcome of a vote cancelling it.

Residents in the northern city of Mexicali, where construction on the brewery is underway, voted against the project going forward in a public consultation last month after activists raised concerns about the local water supply.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told his regular daily news conference that he had held productive talks with executives from Constellation Brands Inc after the outcome of the vote.

He added that new sites for the company’s brewery are being considered and that Constellation Brands had agreed to accept a negotiated solution on how to proceed.

Constellation Brands said later on Wednesday it had spoken with Mexican officials, but did not provide details on what the talks entailed, nor reference the Mexicali consultation.

“We’ve had a respectful dialogue with the Mexican government over the next steps for our construction project in Mexicali,” it said in a statement.

“We will keep working with the authorities in search of an agreement that benefits all parties.”

Activists and locals had opposed the plant, saying it would endanger local water supplies in one of the driest areas of Mexico. Constellation Brands disputed that.

Lopez Obrador alleged corruption in the now-canceled project last week although he did not provide any evidence to back up the claim.

The leftist president has been sharply criticized by business groups who argue that canceling such a major private sector project based on relatively few voters will further dent weak foreign investor sentiment in Mexico.

Roughly three-quarters of those who voted in the March 21-22 consultation opposed the project, but only slightly more than 36,000 people participated out of a local population of about 1 million.

Lopez Obrador has nonetheless embraced public consultations as a way to resolve controversial projects, his critics countering that the votes sidestep the normal permitting process and that the president is simply using local referendums to cancel projects he does not favor. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Raul Cortes Fernandez and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Sonya Hepinstall)