MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - German auto supplier Continental AG said on Thursday it would invest more than 52 million euros ($59 million) in a new plant in Mexico.

The company will start to build the plant, which will be in the central state of Aguascalientes, in mid-2019, it said in a statement. Production will begin in 2021, the company said. ($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)