UPDATE 1-Mexico will miss corn output forecast, says key farmers' group

(Adds agriculture ministry comment; paragraphs 8,9)

MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexican corn production is likely to total no more than 24 million tonnes this year, significantly less than the government’s forecast, the head of one of the largest corn farmer associations said in an interview.

Juan Pablo Rojas told Reuters the official estimate of nearly 27 million tonnes by the agriculture ministry’s SIAP statistical agency was unreliable because of budget cuts that have hit field personnel.

“The SIAP doesn’t have a way of knowing how much is being produced, or how much will be produced, because it doesn’t have the technical personnel that can verify the information,” said Rojas, president of the CNPAMM federation, which represents more than 200,000 farmers nationwide.

Rojas also criticized the government’s flagship direct cash payment program for more than 2 million smallholders, mostly grains farmers, as unlikely to grow output, despite official pronouncements that it would.

The program, with a budget of 13.5 billion pesos ($645 million), provides annual payments of as much as 8,000 pesos, or about $380 at the current exchange rate.

“You’re not making the land more productive with 8,000 pesos per year,” said Rojas, adding that the payments were better understood as social spending aimed at boosting political support for the government since they can be used for any expense.

The government’s push to ban the widely used herbicide glyphosate is also likely to increase farmers’ costs, he added.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agriculture ministry declined to comment directly on Rojas’ assertions, citing their “lack of any substance.”

It defended SIAP as an accredited institution that performs essential work in the design and operation of public policies and decision-making across domestic farm supply chains.

Last year’s domestic corn production of 27.5 million tonnes, according to SIAP data, was up about 1% over 2019, the first full year of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s term.

Lopez Obrador has pledged to make Mexico self-sufficient by boosting yields, gradually weaning the country off about 16 million tonnes of imported corn used mostly to feed livestock and other industrial uses.

A late February SIAP estimate forecasts 2021 corn production at 26.9 million tonnes, or down about 2% from 2020 levels.

Lopez Obrador had told reporters this month that corn output was on the rise, however.

“The production of corn is growing because corn farmers are being supported,” he said. ($1=20.9249 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Richard Pullin and Clarence Fernandez)