MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian plane maker Embraer said it is ready to assist authorities investigating the crash of one of its planes in Mexico on Tuesday.

Embraer said in a statement that a team of its technicians has been deployed to the scene of the accident in the northern Mexican state of Durango. No deaths have been reported so far. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Michael O’Boyle)