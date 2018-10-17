Mexico's Pemex seeks up to 2.1 mln bbl of U.S. Bakken crude -traders

MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex received bids this week for up to six 350,000-barrel cargoes of U.S. Bakken crude it wants to import from November through December, according to traders with knowledge of the tender.

This is Pemex’s second attempt to import U.S. light oil mostly for its Salina Cruz refinery. A previous tender launched earlier this month to buy U.S. Light Louisiana Sweet (LLS) crude was not awarded due to lack of bids.