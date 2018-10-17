FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico's Pemex seeks up to 2.1 mln bbl of U.S. Bakken crude -traders

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex received bids this week for up to six 350,000-barrel cargoes of U.S. Bakken crude it wants to import from November through December, according to traders with knowledge of the tender.

This is Pemex’s second attempt to import U.S. light oil mostly for its Salina Cruz refinery. A previous tender launched earlier this month to buy U.S. Light Louisiana Sweet (LLS) crude was not awarded due to lack of bids.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

