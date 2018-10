MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Refining firm Phillips 66 was awarded a tender to supply Mexico’s Pemex with at least four 350,000-barrel cargoes of U.S. Bakken crude for delivery from November through December, traders with knowledge of the offer’s results said on Monday.

The purchase will mark the state-run company’s first crude import in more than a decade. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Dave Graham)