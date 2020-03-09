Market News
March 9, 2020 / 2:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

After peso slide, Mexico president says country has sound finances

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that the country would bounce back from a sharp drop in the peso currency at the weekend and that public finances are in good health.

The peso fell as much as 8% overnight due to a sharp decline in global oil prices, before trimming some losses on Monday morning to trade about 5.5% down since Friday’s close. Mexico’s main stock market index fell more than 5% early on Monday. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Dave Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below