After peso slide, Mexico president says country has sound finances

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that the country would bounce back from a sharp drop in the peso currency at the weekend and that public finances are in good health.

The peso fell as much as 8% overnight due to a sharp decline in global oil prices, before trimming some losses on Monday morning to trade about 5.5% down since Friday’s close. Mexico’s main stock market index fell more than 5% early on Monday. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Dave Graham)