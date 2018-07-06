Mexican authorities advise banks to strengthen information security

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s financial authorities on Friday asked banks to strengthen their security and surveillance efforts due to “elements” detected in the functioning of the country’s financial system.

In a statement, Mexico’s central bank, finance ministry and banking regulator said the measure is preventative, and that the country’s financial system is functioning normally.

The statement did not detail the reason behind Friday’s security alert. The central bank said in May that a cyber attack had affected payments systems at five entities.