July 6, 2018 / 4:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexican authorities advise banks to strengthen information security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s financial authorities on Friday asked banks to strengthen their security and surveillance efforts due to “elements” detected in the functioning of the country’s financial system.

In a statement, Mexico’s central bank, finance ministry and banking regulator said the measure is preventative, and that the country’s financial system is functioning normally.

The statement did not detail the reason behind Friday’s security alert. The central bank said in May that a cyber attack had affected payments systems at five entities.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Michael O'Boyle

