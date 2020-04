MEXICO CITY, April 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday dismissed calls to ease Mexico’s debt obligations with external creditors, saying the country could manage and would continue to fulfill its obligations.

“I don’t agree with cancelling public debt. I don’t agree with that, not even in getting an extension,” he told a regular government news conference. “We have the capacity.” (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Julia Love)