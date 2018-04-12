UPDATE 1-Mexico places samurai bonds at historically low cost -ministry

(Adds details on bonds)

MEXICO CITY, April 12 (Reuters) - The Mexican government has issued co-called samurai bonds, debt denominated in Japan’s yen currency, at a historically low cost, a spokesman with the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The size of the trade totaled 135 billion yen ($1.26 billion) with maturities of five, seven, 10 and 20 years, and included the participation of 95 investors, the ministry said.

Demand for the debt issuance reached 180 billion yen, making it 30 percent oversubscribed, it added.

The statement confirmed details reported by Thomson Reuters IFR earlier on Thursday. ($1 = 107.2800 yen)