March 22, 2018 / 10:20 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Mexico says to trim 20, 30-year debt offerings in 2nd-qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Thursday it would lower the amounts issued on its 20 and 30-year bonds in the second quarter, but would keep the sums for shorter maturities and so-called Cetes unchanged.

The ministry said it would trim by 500 million pesos ($26.84 million) the amount offered on 20 and 30-year bonds during the second quarter, to offer 2 billion pesos and 3 billion pesos respectively. The offerings are every six weeks.

The total amount offered in Cetes, or T-bills, and inflation-linked Udibonos would remain unchanged compared with the previous quarter, the ministry said. So would the sums issued for bonds with 3, 5 and 10-year maturities.

$1 = 18.6303 Mexican pesos Reporting by Noe Torres Editing by Christine Murray

