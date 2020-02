MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Mexican government will in the coming weeks issue catastrophe bonds worth about $425 million, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Thursday.

“These bonds cover risks associated with large-scale natural disasters,” Herrera wrote in a post on Twitter, adding that the process to begin the issuance was launched on Wednesday. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by David Alire Garcia)