UPDATE 1-Mexico looking to cut share of debt issued in forex -finance official

(Adds finance ministry official’s quote)

By Stefanie Eschenbacher and Dave Graham

ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 21 (Reuters) - Mexico aims to reduce the percentage of its sovereign debt portfolio issued in foreign currencies, but will consider continuing to place bonds denominated in yen, euros and U.S. dollars, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

“The question is how much we can lower it,” Gabriel Yorio, the head of the finance ministry’s public debt office said in an interview.

Yorio said around 23 percent of Mexico’s sovereign debt was in issuance denominated in foreign currencies, and that for the time being, the government was looking to bring it down towards 20 percent. After that it would review matters again, he added.

The official noted that Mexico had redemptions coming up in bonds denominated in euros, dollars and yen, and would have to “roll over” debt issuance in those markets.

“What we’re obviously trying to identify is the best way of approaching those markets in this fiscal year,” Yorio said. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Dave Graham; editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Grant McCool)