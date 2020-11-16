UPDATE 2-Mexico achieved low interest rates in international debt refinancing -official

(Adds amount of bond offering)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government on Monday launched an international transaction for debt refinancing, and achieved one of the lowest interest rates in the market, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Twitter.

The total offering, for bonds denominated in U.S. dollars due in 2031 and in 2061, was for $3.625 billion, said IFR, Refinitiv’s capital markets news service, citing market sources.

“Mexico does these types of refinancing transactions when it identifies ideal opportunities in the market and they are carried out without incurring additional debt,” Yorio said.

The finance ministry will provide more details once the operation concludes, he added. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Sandra Maler)