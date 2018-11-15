Mexico City airport cancellation to cost about 0.7 pct of Mexican GDP - AMLO advisor

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - An advisor to incoming Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday the cost of cancelling the construction of a new Mexico City airport will be around 0.7 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Abel Hibert, one of Lopez Obrador’s economic advisers, also said someone with a similar profile as recently nominated independent economist Jonathan Heath will fill the Bank of Mexico board seat that will be vacated after deputy governor Roberto del Cueto steps down on Nov. 30.