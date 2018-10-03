Mexico statistics agency to start reporting monthly autos data

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s national statistics agency INEGI said on Wednesday it will start tallying domestic auto production, exports and sales data in October, taking over the job of reporting the monthly figures from the auto industry association AMIA.

The statistics agency will publish “monthly sales, production and export data of new vehicle units by company, without specifying monetary values, and the number of vehicles of each of the brands and models that are produced and/or marketed in Mexico,” INEGI and AMIA said in a joint statement.

In total, 2,617,330 autos were produced in Latin America’s No. 2 economy in the first eight months of the year, a rise of just 0.1 percent from the same period in 2017.

U.S. carmakers General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co , and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Germany’s Volkswagen AG; and Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp , Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor co all build autos in Mexico. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Tom Brown)