UPDATE 1-Mexico statistics agency to start reporting monthly autos data

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s national statistics agency INEGI said on Wednesday it will start tallying domestic auto production, exports and sales data in October, taking over the job of reporting the monthly figures from the auto industry association AMIA.

The statistics agency will publish “monthly sales, production and export data of new vehicle units by company, without specifying monetary values, and the number of vehicles of each of the brands and models that are produced and/or marketed in Mexico,” INEGI and AMIA said in a joint statement.

INEGI will publish September production and export data on its website on Friday at 8 a.m. local time (1300 GMT), using information provided by the 21 AMIA-affiliated automakers.

The INEGI data will include information from Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd, which had stopped disclosing its export figures in Mexico earlier this year, an INEGI spokesman told Reuters.

INEGI already reported domestic auto sales for September, saying they fell more than 3 percent to total 114,653 units, compared to 118,715 units sold in August.

U.S. carmakers General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co , and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Germany’s Volkswagen AG; and Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp , Nissan, and Honda Motor co all build autos in Mexico. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Tom Brown and Diane Craft)