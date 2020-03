MEXICO CITY, March 19 (Reuters) - Bank of America on Thursday lowered its Mexico growth forecast for 2020, projecting the economy will shrink 4.5% after previously estimating a 0.1% contraction.

The bank, in a research note to clients, also said it expected Mexico’s economy to rebound next year and expand 2.5%. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Drazen Jorgic)