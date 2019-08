MEXICO CITY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The head of Mexico’s central bank said on Wednesday that consumption in Latin America’s second-largest economy could pick up again even if recent data pointed to a slowdown.

Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said at an event in Mexico City that the country’s economy was growing less than it could have in recent quarters, and that this gap had widened while also facing an external slowdown. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by David Alire Garcia)