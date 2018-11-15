Mexico cenbank hikes rate, issues strong warning to incoming govt

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, saying it could hike again and that policies of the incoming government could fan inflation in a strongly-worded warning to President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The Bank of Mexico lifted its overnight interbank rate by 25 basis points to a nearly 10-year high of 8.0 percent, as expected by economists, in a divided decision where one member called for a 50-point hike. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle and Dave Graham)