Bonds News
November 15, 2018 / 7:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico cenbank hikes rate, issues strong warning to incoming govt

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, saying it could hike again and that policies of the incoming government could fan inflation in a strongly-worded warning to President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The Bank of Mexico lifted its overnight interbank rate by 25 basis points to a nearly 10-year high of 8.0 percent, as expected by economists, in a divided decision where one member called for a 50-point hike. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle and Dave Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.