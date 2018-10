MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday, as expected, though one board member voted for a 25 basis points increase and the board said it would maintain a prudent policy stance, the post-meeting statement showed.

A majority of the Bank of Mexico’s five-member board voted to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 7.75 percent, a 9-1/2 year high. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom Editing by Michael O’Boyle)