Mexico's cenbank says falling commodity prices complicate stimulus plans in emerging markets

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank governor, Alejandro Diaz de Leon, said in an interview on Thursday that collapsing commodity prices make it harder for emerging market countries to carry out the massive fiscal stimulus plans implemented by some developed economies.

The Bank of Mexico, known locally as Banxico, unveiled around $31 billion in support for the financial system and cut borrowing costs on Tuesday in a move aimed at helping the economy weather the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Julia Love)