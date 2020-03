ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 13 (Reuters) - Selling dollars is an instrument in the arsenal available to Mexico’s central bank, governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon told Reuters on Friday, after the peso hit all time lows this week.

However, Diaz de Leon said the bank preferred to use foreign exchange auctions because they do not reduce the country's foreign reserves.