Mexico's economy could fall as much as 12.8% in 2020 -cenbank

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Wednesday said economic growth could contract by as much as 12.8% or as little as 4.6% in 2020, depending on what path Latin America’s second largest economy takes as it faces the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gross domestic product in the second quarter declined the most since the Great Depression, despite partially recovering in June from the depths, data showed earlier in the day. (Reporting by Dave Graham, Frank Jack Daniel and Anthony Esposito)