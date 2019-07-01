TABLE-Mexico cenbank says private sector analysts lower 2019 inflation, growth view

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank said on Monday that private sector analysts lowered their expectations for economic growth and inflation in 2019. The private sector analysts see 2019 inflation at 3.70%, the central bank said. They said they expected growth of 1.10% for the year. MAY JUNE Inflation, end year % 2019 3.75 3.70 2020 3.60 3.60 Core inflation, end year 2019 3.60 3.64 2020 3.40 3.48 Economic growth, annual 2019 1.35 1.10 2020 1.71 1.70 Interbank lending rate 2019 8.00 8.00 2020 7.49 7.50 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2019 19.83 19.78 2020 20.23 20.00 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; editing by Anthony Esposito)