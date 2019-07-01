Market News
TABLE-Mexico cenbank says private sector analysts lower 2019 inflation, growth view

    MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank said
on Monday that private sector analysts lowered their
expectations for economic growth and inflation in 2019.
    The private sector analysts see 2019 inflation at 3.70%, the
central bank said. They said they expected growth of 1.10% for
the year. 
    
                           MAY    JUNE
 Inflation, end year %            
 2019                      3.75   3.70
 2020                      3.60   3.60
 Core inflation, end year         
 2019                      3.60   3.64
 2020                      3.40   3.48
 Economic growth, annual          
 2019                      1.35   1.10
 2020                      1.71   1.70
 Interbank lending rate           
 2019                      8.00   8.00
 2020                      7.49   7.50
 Peso-dollar rate, end yr         
 2019                      19.83  19.78
 2020                      20.23  20.00
 
 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; editing by Anthony
Esposito)
