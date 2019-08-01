TABLE-Private analysts again cut Mexico 2019 inflation, growth forecasts - central bank

MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank said on Thursday that private sector analysts again lowered their 2019 forecasts for inflation, and also reduced their estimates for economic growth this year. The private sector analysts see 2019 inflation at 3.66%, the central bank said. They said they expected growth of 0.80% for the year. JUNE JULY Inflation, end year % 2019 3.70 3.66 2020 3.60 3.60 Core inflation, end year 2019 3.64 3.66 2020 3.48 3.40 Economic growth, annual 2019 1.10 0.80 2020 1.70 1.50 Interbank lending rate 2019 8.00 8.00 2020 7.50 7.50 Peso-dollar rate, end yr 2019 19.78 19.70 2020 20.00 20.00 (Reporting by Noe Torres; writing by Julia Love; editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Bernadette Baum)