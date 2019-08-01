Market News
August 1, 2019 / 2:33 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TABLE-Private analysts again cut Mexico 2019 inflation, growth forecasts - central bank

    MEXICO CITY, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank said on
Thursday that private sector analysts again lowered their 2019
forecasts for inflation, and also reduced their estimates for
economic growth this year.
    The private sector analysts see 2019 inflation at 3.66%, the
central bank said. They said they expected growth of 0.80% for
the year. 
    
                                   JUNE           JULY
    Inflation, end year %                           
            2019                   3.70           3.66
            2020                   3.60           3.60
   Core inflation, end year                         
            2019                   3.64            3.66
            2020                   3.48            3.40
   Economic growth, annual                          
            2019                   1.10            0.80
            2020                   1.70            1.50
   Interbank lending rate                           
            2019                   8.00            8.00
            2020                   7.50            7.50
  Peso-dollar rate, end yr                          
            2019                   19.78          19.70
            2020                   20.00          20.00
    
    

 (Reporting by Noe Torres; writing by Julia Love; editing by
Daina Beth Solomon and Bernadette Baum)
