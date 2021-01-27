Central bank says Mexico must quickly attract investment to revive economy

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said on Wednesday the country’s short-term economic policy needs to focus on attracting more investment and reducing internal economic uncertainty to help steer a sustained recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a report, the central bank also said shocks to inflation had complicated monetary policy and warned that the Mexican economy would continue to face an uncertain environment in 2021. (Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)