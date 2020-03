MEXICO CITY, March 27 (Reuters) - Bank Citibanamex said on Friday it had slashed its forecast for the Mexican economy to predict gross domestic product (GDP) would shrink by 5.1% in 2020, as doubts grow on the world economic outlook due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Previously, the bank had forecast the Mexican economy would contract by 2.6% this year. Next year, Citibanamex said the Mexican economy could rebound somewhat, to grow 2.3%. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)