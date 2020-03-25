Healthcare
Mexico's president to review permits issued for Constellation Brands brewery, suggests corruption

MEXICO CITY, March 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s president on Wednesday said the government would review how permits were handed out to Constellation Brands for a billion-dollar brewery whose construction was rejected in a public vote, suggesting there was corruption.

“We will review this case, how the permits were given,” President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador said during his morning press conference.

When asked if there was corruption in the permit process, Lopez Obrador said: “Of course, influence peddling, it’s a question of common sense.” (Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; writing by Drazen Jorgic)

