MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s current account deficit narrowed in the second quarter from the first quarter to $3.882 billion, the central bank said on Friday.

The data showed the first quarter deficit was upwardly revised to $8.763 billion.

The current account deficit for the first half of 2018 was the equivalent of 2.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the central bank’s figures showed. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle; Editing by Christine Murray)