Market News
February 25, 2020 / 4:09 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Mexico current account deficit narrows sharply in 2019

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s annual current account deficit narrowed sharply in 2019 after the country ran current account surpluses in the final three quarters, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Mexico posted a current account deficit of $2.444 billion in 2019, down from $23.004 billion a year earlier, the figures showed. Mexico racked up a current account surplus of $2.486 billion during the October-December period, the data showed. (Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

