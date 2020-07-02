Mexican formal employment falls 82,000 in June: president

MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - Mexico in June shed 82,000 formal jobs registered for social security benefits, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday, in a marked improvement from the previous month during the crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, Mexico lost around 345,000 formal jobs, according to official data. Millions more jobs, the vast majority of them people working informally, have been lost since the country began lockdown against coronavirus in late March.

“We closed June with only 82,000 job losses registered with social security,” Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez )