MEXICO CITY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance minister said on Tuesday that the government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to renew a flexible credit line, which will be slightly reduced.

Speaking to reporters after an event in Mexico City, Finance Minister Arturo Herrero added that he is optimistic that the new North America trade deal will soon by ratified by the U.S. Congress. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Abraham Gonzalez; writing by Julia Love Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)