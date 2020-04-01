Mexico eyes action to firm financial system amid coronavirus crisis

MEXICO CITY, April 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s financial system stability council said on Wednesday that it will continue to monitor financial markets and the Mexican economy to adopt, if necessary, measures that strengthen the financial system and safeguard its ability to function.

The council, which groups the finance minister, central bank governor, head of the banking commission, among others, said the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest challenge the global financial system has faced since the 2008-2009 crisis. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by David Alire Garcia)