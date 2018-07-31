Mexico economy dips in Q2 from previous quarter -preliminary data

MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy shrank around 0.1 percent in seasonally adjusted terms during the second quarter from the previous three-month period, according to a preliminary estimate published by the national statistics agency on Tuesday.

Compared to the same quarter a year earlier, the economy grew by 2.7 percent in unadjusted terms, the agency said.

The Mexican peso fell immediately after the news, to 0.5 percent weaker against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Christine Murray; Editing by David Gregorio)