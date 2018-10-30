UPDATE 1-Mexican economy recovers in third quarter as trade worries faded

(Adds details on GDP growth, background)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy expanded 0.9 percent in seasonally adjusted terms in the third quarter, bouncing back from a contraction in the previous three-month period, according to a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI on Tuesday.

The sectors behind the uptick during the July-September period included agriculture, trade and services, and industrial activity, the agency said.

Compared to the same quarter a year earlier, the economy grew by 2.6 percent in unadjusted terms, INEGI said.

In late August, Mexican negotiators agreed to an updated North American trade deal with the United States, with Canada joining the accord a month later. The deals helped calm investor uncertainty after months of often contentious talks.

Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won a landslide presidential election victory in July and ultimately lent his support to the trade pact. He will take office in December.

The Mexican economy shrank 0.2 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo Editing by Dave Graham and Bill Trott)