Market News
February 25, 2020 / 12:58 PM / a few seconds ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican economy weaker at close of 2019 than first estimated

2 Min Read

(Adds context, data)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy was weaker than initially estimated in the final three months of 2019, shrinking by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

A preliminary estimate on Jan. 30 showed that when adjusted for seasonal swings, gross domestic product (GDP) was flat in October-December versus the previous quarter.

But the agency’s final data showed that the economy contracted by a tenth of a percentage point. It was the fourth consecutive quarterly contraction of 0.1%.

During the whole of 2019, the economy shrank by 0.1%, confirming a preliminary estimate. That marked the economy’s first contraction in a decade in Mexico.

The GDP figures have been a disappointment to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in December 2018 pledging to ramp up annual growth to four percent.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the economy contracted by 0.5% in the last three months of the year in unadjusted terms, the statistics agency said. That was weaker than a decline of 0.3% initially estimated. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below