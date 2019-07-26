UPDATE 2-Mexico monthly economic activity stokes recession fears

(Adds context, PIX available)

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy was flat in May from April and contracted 0.4 percent from May of 2018, the national statistics agency said on Friday, stoking fears that Latin America’s second-largest economy was heading towards a recession.

Banks had estimated that GDP would contract for a second quarter, though Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera had countered that the country was “very, very far from thinking that we are close to a recession.”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier this week criticized the use of GDP as a yardstick for development after the International Monetary Fund lowered its estimate for growth in 2019 to 0.9% from 1.6%.

Lopez Obrador reiterated his forecast for 2% growth this year and that his administration would measure its success in numbers on poverty reduction, wealth distribution as well as access to education and health services.