MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s incoming deputy finance minister Arturo Herrera forecast on Tuesday that the Mexican economy would grow by just over 2 percent in 2019 and the peso would trade at around 20 pesos per dollar.

Herrera told Mexican broadcaster Televisa that the 2019 budget was nearly ready and provided the estimates when questioned about the planning for the spending proposal. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O’Boyle)